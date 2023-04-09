Made with TLC and delightfully decorated, this chocolate is almost too nice to eat. Almost.

They call it the "Great Big Bunny", the biggest Easter treat at Newfoundland Chocolate Company. Owner and chocolatier Christina Dove shows us it's made, from tip to fluffy tail.

As you're digging into your Easter treats, hearing chocolatier Christina Dove explain the science — and TLC — behind the process might make you appreciate it more (even if that's even possible).

Bunnies are painted by hand, with cocoa butter.

"We just tend to use nice and bright colours because you can see it on the chocolate and it's springtime," she says.

Dove is also the owner and CEO of the Newfoundland Chocolate Company.

Easter is crazy busy: just like Christmas, but in a shorter period.

But quality doesn't suffer, Dove says, smiling as she paints a metre-tall bunny.

"I also use the science of how I temper chocolate so that we have a longer shelf life. So we don't add any oil or preservatives.… But I always make sure all of our chocolatiers are part of that, but they also get to decorate, because decorating is so much fun," she said.

Though some people resist the temptation.

"Some people keep them for a year and have them as a piece of art on display," she said.

(Um, who are these people? We will gladly take the chocolate off their hands. But not for display.)

