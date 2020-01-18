Extreme winter storm: Photos from eastern Newfoundland's monster blizzard
High winds leave snow piled so high it could take several days to dig out
An extreme blizzard left streets deserted across much of eastern Newfoundland, trapping some people in their homes and prompting officials to declare a state of emergency in St. John's.
Here are some scenes, below, of conditions in the provincial capital, where Mayor Danny Breen said businesses were to remain closed on Saturday and all vehicles are prohibited from using city streets, except emergency vehicles.
Snow was piled high over and around vehicles in the city's Battery neighbourhood.
Even those who managed to leave their homes had no way of travelling far.
At the peak of the storm on Friday, even snowplows were halted due to near-zero visibility.
This dog had to navigate around growing snowdrifts.
Snow surrounded the entrance to this basement apartment in the Airport Heights neighbourhood.
Here's a doorway that was previously blocked due to snow and high winds that hit 157 km/h at the storm's peak.
Some ventured out on Saturday to carve pathways around homes in the city.
Blizzards are common in Newfoundland, but this storm was set apart by very strong winds and for breaking a single-day snowfall record, which was set in 1999.
