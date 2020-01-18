Skip to Main Content
Extreme winter storm: Photos from eastern Newfoundland's monster blizzard
Nfld. & Labrador·Photos

Extreme winter storm: Photos from eastern Newfoundland's monster blizzard

Here are some images of the extreme winter storm that hit eastern Newfoundland, causing snow drifts that buried vehicles and left many people trapped in their homes.

High winds leave snow piled so high it could take several days to dig out

CBC ·
Blowing snow, with more than 70 centimetres falling in some areas of Newfoundland, blocked pathways around this fast-food restaurant in St. John's. (Ryan Crocker/Facebook)

An extreme blizzard left streets deserted across much of eastern Newfoundland, trapping some people in their homes and prompting officials to declare a state of emergency in St. John's.

Here are some scenes, below, of conditions in the provincial capital, where Mayor Danny Breen said businesses were to remain closed on Saturday and all vehicles are prohibited from using city streets, except emergency vehicles.

Snow was piled high over and around vehicles in the city's Battery neighbourhood.

(Ryan Crocker/Facebook)

Even those who managed to leave their homes had no way of travelling far.

(Ariana Kelland/CBC)

At the peak of the storm on Friday, even snowplows were halted due to near-zero visibility.

(Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

This dog had to navigate around growing snowdrifts.

(Max Liboiron via Reuters)

Snow surrounded the entrance to this basement apartment in the Airport Heights neighbourhood.

(Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Here's a doorway that was previously blocked due to snow and high winds that hit 157 km/h at the storm's peak.

(Heather Craniford/Facebook)

Some ventured out on Saturday to carve pathways around homes in the city. 

(Sharlene Chaulk/Facebook)

Blizzards are common in Newfoundland, but this storm was set apart by very strong winds and for breaking a single-day snowfall record, which was set in 1999.

(Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.