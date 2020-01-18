Extreme winter storm: Photos from eastern Newfoundland's monster blizzard

An extreme blizzard left streets deserted across much of eastern Newfoundland, trapping some people in their homes and prompting officials to declare a state of emergency in St. John's.

Here are some scenes, below, of conditions in the provincial capital, where Mayor Danny Breen said businesses were to remain closed on Saturday and all vehicles are prohibited from using city streets, except emergency vehicles.

Snow was piled high over and around vehicles in the city's Battery neighbourhood.

(Ryan Crocker/Facebook)

Even those who managed to leave their homes had no way of travelling far.

(Ariana Kelland/CBC)

At the peak of the storm on Friday, even snowplows were halted due to near-zero visibility.

(Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

This dog had to navigate around growing snowdrifts.

(Max Liboiron via Reuters)

Snow surrounded the entrance to this basement apartment in the Airport Heights neighbourhood.

(Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Here's a doorway that was previously blocked due to snow and high winds that hit 157 km/h at the storm's peak.

(Heather Craniford/Facebook)

Some ventured out on Saturday to carve pathways around homes in the city.

(Sharlene Chaulk/Facebook)

Blizzards are common in Newfoundland, but this storm was set apart by very strong winds and for breaking a single-day snowfall record, which was set in 1999.