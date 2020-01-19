N.L. blizzard: What's open, what's closed and what you can (and can't) do

After a record-breaking snowfall on Friday with more to come overnight, eastern Newfoundland residents have been focused on digging out, staying safe and keeping warm.

But as a new work week begins, up to 300 military members arrive in the area and snow-clearing operations continue, states of emergency in a number of municipalities restrict what residents can and cannot do. Here's what you need to know to stay safe (and within the law).

What's open and closed

Under the various states of emergency in St. John's, Paradise, Conception Bay and elsewhere, residents are strongly urged to remain indoors, off the streets and sidewalks, to allow snow-clearing operations to carry on unimpeded.

Residents who are running low on supplies will have few options in St. John's, where a state of emergency will remain in effect on Monday, with some exceptions. Snow-clearing contractors are permitted to carry out their work, gas stations may open to provide emergency fuel needed for snow removal, and pharmacies can open to meet emergency medication needs.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen on the state of emergency in Newfoundland following a record-setting blizzard.

While there are reports from around the city of convenience stores opening and residents lining up along sidewalks and roadways for a chance to re-stock their pantries, the city of St. John's notes that businesses can be charged if they are caught violating the state of emergency.

And this corner store has opened up as well and gathered a long line up.
Milk and beer the hot ticket items

Conception Bay South lifted its state of emergency Sunday at 4 p.m., while the Town of Torbay plans to lift its state of emergency between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday. The Town of Paradise is also lifting its state of emergency between 6 a.m. and midnight daily, effective Monday.

Meanwhile, all provincial government offices in the St. John's metro area will be closed Monday, as will schools on the Avalon peninsula and the Discovery Collegiate system on the Bonavista peninsula. More school closure information can be found here.

Memorial University has closed its St. John's, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses and they will remain closed on Monday.

Airport operations limited

The St. John's airport tweeted that it had cleared its airfield to allow for air ambulance and military aircraft operations, but commercial air traffic has yet to resume.

Commercial flight ops will not resume until at least 8pm Monday, Jan. 20th. While the airport is open for air ambulance and military aircraft, the City remains in a state of emergency. Contact your airline directly for updates and rebooking.

After initially saying commercial flights could resume Sunday at 8 p.m., the airport tweeted with a pushed-back timeline of "at least" Monday at 8 p.m.

Travellers are advised to check with their airlines if they have flights scheduled.

Where to get help

The federal government has responded to requests for help from the province with a pledge of up to 300 members of the Canadian Armed Forces and a handful of aircraft. Resources are expected to arrive by Monday.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball said Sunday that an emergency operations centre will open to centralize requests for help from residents. Armed Forces members will be available to help with snow-clearing efforts, as well as transportation services to warming and emergency centres and helping with any search and rescue operations.

Anyone who requires physical assistance with snow clearing around their homes can call 311 or 754-CITY.

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan said the military would not be seeking to recover costs for their services.

Anyone in need of medical care can call the health information line at 811 to speak to a nurse and determine whether they need to travel to a hospital.

Eastern Health said Sunday that health-care facilities and other sites with 24-hour operations will remain open, and emergency services are available at all sites. Health-care workers and emergency personnel are also allowed to travel to work in communities under states of emergency if it's safe to do so.

Emergency and urgent services at facilities in St. John's, including the Health Sciences Centre, Janeway Children's Health and Rehabilitation, the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre, St. Clare's Mercy Hospital, Waterford Hospital and Dr. L.A. Miller Centre will proceed as normal on Monday and Tuesday. However, all other services at these sites are cancelled.