Record-smashing blizzard holds eastern Newfoundland in grip

Much of eastern Newfoundland remained in the grip of a stunning blizzard early Saturday, although wickedly high winds that had racked the island were subsiding.

Officials pleaded with residents to stay inside and off roads, which were so dangerous that even government plows could not cope with a record-setting onslaught.

The blizzard brought 74 centimetres of snow to St. John's International Airport, although other areas — including in the city itself — reported more. The 69 centimetres that fell by late Friday beat a record for a one-day snowfall that had stood since February 1894.

Blizzard warnings remained in place at 5 p.m. NT for the Avalon Peninsula, although they were lifted for the Burin Peninsula.

A state of emergency remains in effect in St. John's and in numerous other municipalities.

A storm surge warning also remains in effect for the northeast coast of Newfoundland, which covers scores of coastal communities.

John Norman, the mayor of Bonavista, said late Friday that people need to heed warnings to stay safe by staying off the roads.

Cars in downtown St. John's appear submerged amid a blizzard that swept across eastern Newfoundland Friday and early Saturday. (stephmarietee/Twitter)

"They cannot and should not" go outside, Norman said.

"There is no way for us to rescue someone if they go out … There is just no way to launch a search party right now."

Snow plows with the Department of Transportation and Works received over 100 requests for help as of Friday evening.

CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler said wind gusts in St. John's were estimated to have hit 157 km/h at peak. She said estimates were being used because instruments may have stopped recording data.

Before dawn, wind gusts had subsided, but were still over 100 km/h. Brauweiler said winds will continue to fall during the day.

This is the middle of the street. The snow is up past my waist. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/bqbvoX9Ome">pic.twitter.com/bqbvoX9Ome</a> —@a_brauweiler

About 16,000 Newfoundland Power customers were without power through the night.

Power has been knocked out in pockets from St. John's to Grand Falls-Windsor, including all of Bell Island, large swaths of the capital city and neighbouring towns.

"Severe weather conditions and impassable roads currently preventing our crews from safely accessing storm-related outage areas," a Newfoundland Power advisory said Saturday morning

Firefighters asked people in the historic neighbourhood of the Battery in St. John's around 8 p.m. Friday to evacuate after an avalanche of snow smashed into a home, sending heavy snow through the building. An update is expected later today.

As the storm continues, a family from Conception Bay North is searching for their son, Josh Wall, 26. He left his Roaches Line home to walk to a friend's house at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, and has not been heard from since.

