Police arrest man following report of shooter near town of Terra Nova, N.L.

The RCMP have arrested a man they earlier described as an "active shooter" who was allegedly outside of the town of Terra Nova, N.L., late Tuesday night.



Police say there were no injuries reported and there is no longer a threat to public safety.



Around 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, the RCMP issued a press release warning about an "active shooter" who was in a pickup truck six kilometres west of the town of Terra Nova.

They warned area residents not to approach the suspect and to stay inside, lock their doors and avoid windows.

At 12:06 a.m. Wednesday, RCMP sent another release to say the suspect had been taken into custody.



"The RCMP had requested an Alert Ready be issued by Fire and Emergency Services, as per established protocol, but [the suspect] was apprehended just prior to the Alert being issued," the second release said.



The RCMP said it will provide more information later on Wednesday.