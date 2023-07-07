This St. John's company is ditching the 5-day work week to bask in the sun

Sheldon Payne has introduced a four-day work week at his business, Newfound Marketing. (Submitted by Sheldon Payne)

Summer is short in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Sheldon Payne wants to give his employees a bit of extra time to get out and enjoy it.

That's why he implemented a four-day work week at Newfound Marketing, a digital marketing consultant firm based in St. John's.

"The plan is just to be able to have everyone to have that extra day to just to chill out and relax if they want," said Payne, who is the company's president.

"Or if they want to get away for a weekend for a short staycation, take a long weekend out of town for a hop, skip and a jump to a nearby city, I think it's just great to be able to provide the flexibility."

Moreover, the marketing industry has a stigma of people putting in long hours on weekends and evenings, he said, and that was something he wanted to change when he started the company.

Payne said staff work extra hours to get that work done by starting earlier in the day or later.

"We kind of just make up the extra day," he said. "It might be an extra 15 minutes in the morning or an extra 15 minutes toward the end of the day."

He said those few extra minutes, over the course of a week, can cover Friday.

For Payne, it's about efficiently using time to get the necessary tasks done while still meeting the needs of the clients.

"I think it's just easier to … work smarter, think about what needs to get done and be able to get [to] work with your team and get those things completed."

Pushing for a shorter work week

Joe O'Connor is the director and founder of Toronto-based Work Time Reduction Centre of Excellence, which helps companies make the switch to a shorter work week.

He has seen the positive impact a four-day week has on both employers and employees, pointing to data that shows improvements in people's well-being and how it cuts down on burnout.

When people have to manage their time better and streamline operations, said O'Connor, it can also lead to more efficient organizations.

Joe O’Connor is the director and founder of Toronto-based Work Time Reduction Centre of Excellence, which helps companies make the switch to a shorter work week. ( Work Time Reduction Centre of Excellence)

"This is something which has grown hugely in popularity in recent years," he said. "But it is still a niche enough concept that for organizations that can successfully pull this off, it gives them a very significant competitive advantage when it comes to recruitment and retention."

During the pandemic, he said, there has been a move toward more remote work and hybrid work arrangements, and people are now looking for more flexibility with a shorter week.

However, O'Connor said the idea won't necessarily work in every industry. Axing one work day from the week and expecting the same amount of work to get done isn't a given.

"It is a sexy, hot topic that really grabs headlines but when you look underneath the bonnet of how these organizations are doing this, this is really an operational excellence project," he said.

For Payne, it made sense to introduce a four-day week, he said.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic there's been a lot of talk about "quiet quitting" and there are more cases of burnout, he said.

He said he wanted to give people the flexibility and freedom to step away from work, which can have the added benefit of boosting creativity and problem solving skills.

He's optimistic about the future of the four-day week at his business and said it could extend beyond the summer.

"I think it's one of those things that hopefully we can kind of keep this year and next year after that," he said. "We'll see what the future holds."

