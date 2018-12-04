'He was in fear for his life': Industry on edge as taxi robber remains on the loose

It wasn't the butt of a gun that halted one St. John's cab driver's livelihood — it was the jump he made to get away from his attacker.

The Newfound Cab driver is one of three taxi drivers who have been assaulted within a month in St. John's. Two were held up at gunpoint; another was struck in the mouth.

"Here's a man with a very good work ethic [who] finds himself now unable to do anything. Even the most miniscule task at home," said Newfound Cab manager Derek Hayter, in an interview.

"Everybody is shaken by this. This is a situation that was very, very real. It could have certainly ... in a moment, turned into an absolute tragedy."

Derek Hayter is the manager of Newfound Cabs in St. John's. (Katie Breen/ CBC)

Trouble began when the driver, who CBC has agreed not to identify, picked up a fare in the west end of the city on Nov. 13.

According to Hayter and the cab driver's wife, the passenger held up a gun and pointed it at the driver, demanding the rings on his fingers.

The driver pushed away the weapon and ran out of the cab, but the gunman got out, too, running after him with the weapon.

"He was in fear of his life. As his wife said, buddy (the perpetrator) was screaming after him to stop or he would shoot," Hayter said.

"I can only ... I can't even actually imagine what was going through his mind in those moments."

His entire livelihood was snatched from him. - Derek Hayter, Newfound Cabs manager

Hayter said the driver jumped over a fence while he was fleeing the scene, breaking several toes and injuring his Achilles tendon.

"His entire livelihood was snatched from him. It was his right foot that he injured, which, of course, is that foot that you use to accelerate and brake."

The long-time driver will be off work for three to six months, and even then, it's a 50 per cent chance the Achilles tendon will never fully heal. It's a shocking financial and emotional blow to him and his family, Hayter said.

The suspect in the case later stole the cab and crashed it, then fled on foot with another male.

3 attacks in 1 month

Earlier that same morning, a driver from another company was held at gunpoint in his cab near Cornwall Crescent in the west end of St. John's.

When the young man holding the gun didn't get money, he struck the driver twice.

In that case, the driver slammed on the gas pedal and turned the wheel. The rear passenger door was still open, and the man fell out onto the street.

The description of the armed man in both incidents is the same.

Police are continuing to search for the man believed to be responsible for assault and attempting to rob a taxi driver with a firearm on the morning of Nov. 13. (Submitted)

In the third case, a driver was near the Avalon Mall when a man approached his cab on Nov. 27.

Hayter said the driver was struck in the mouth with a piece of metal, but he managed to subdue the 21-year-old with the help of a fellow driver.

The driver later learned the young man had held up a store on Freshwater Road earlier in the morning.

The two men held onto the suspect until police arrived, Hayter said.

"This young fella was screaming out that he was being assaulted," Hayter said.

"Well, let's see now, you rob a corner store, you assault a taxi driver, and then you complain that you're being assaulted. If it wasn't so sad and pathetic, it would almost be funny."

Times are changing

Hayter has been in the taxi business for over 30 years, and has seen a massive shift in the people he transports.

What was once the biggest fear while driving a cab — picking up a drunk person — is now just a minor inconvenience as drivers see an increase in drug use.

"Often times, you see them sitting there counting out literally hundreds of dollars, and you have $13 or $14 on the meter, and they ask if you can do the run for $10 because they don't have enough money to pay for what they're getting," Hayter said.

There has to be consequence. For people like our driver, he's paying the consequence now. - Derek Hayter

"You don't know if they have weapons. You don't know their exact frame of mind other than the fact they're rather edgy, and that's the part that makes you nervous."

There has been an ongoing debate about whether or not cabs should have partitions between the front and back seats.

But Hayter believes the biggest deterrent of all would be heavier sentences imposed by the court.

"There has to be consequence. For people like our driver, he's paying the consequence now," he said.

"And it's going to be a very expensive consequence both physically, emotionally and financially by the time he's back to work full time."

As of late Monday afternoon, no one had yet been charged for the robbery and assaults on Nov. 13.