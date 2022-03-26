Lab West straps on the snowshoes to build bonds between residents and recent immigrants

Melisha Seeram took tentative steps in her snowshoes at the Menihek Nordic Ski Club in Labrador City earlier this month — nervous and excited about her first time using the winter equipment.

The recent arrival to Labrador, from Guyana, said she was "nervous and excited" about her first attempt.

"It was scary at first because I slipped," said Seeram. "But afterward it was OK. It was fun."

Seeram was one of 30 newcomers who took part in the event, held by the Association for New Canadians, which pays for snowshoe rentals and instructors for recent immigrants to allow them to try snowshoeing for free. The association held a similar event last year and is making it an annual one. This year, people from the Philippines, India, Morocco, Tunisia, Indonesia and other countries came out to give it a try.

Seeram said she would happily go again — she enjoyed walking on the trails, seeing animal tracks in the snow and looking at the scenery around Tanya Lake.

Melisha Seeran, far left, and another group head off down the trail at the ski club. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

It was Menihek Nordic Ski Club member Cindy Cusick's second time helping the association by leading newcomers through the trails. She said she hopes immigrants can see the community and fitness that can be found in the region's outdoor activities like snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

"We enjoy it and it's a great way to introduce them to other people that's in our community," Cusick said. "It's pretty easy. If you can walk, you can snowshoe usually and just enjoy it."

Cindy Cusick, left, ties her snowshoes while giving instructions to one of the participants. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Hafeeza Pathan, volunteer with ANC, hopes similarly that newcomers learn the bonding and friendship that comes with snowshoeing and cross-country skiing and it encourages people who didn't attend the event to give it a try.

"The fun that we have, it's everything. So they come single and then they go back with a lot of friendships. So it's good," Pathan said.

The regional settlement coordinator with ANC in Lab West, Bill Soper, said holding a snowshoe event in the region was a no-brainer. Winter can take up most of the year, the region has world class trails, and Newcomers were able to meet locals and other immigrants to build community, he said.

Sevenand Vudhan, left, and Seeran snowshoe down the trail. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"This area is best known for the winter activities. The Menihek Ski Club has been a mainstay of sports here in this area for many, many years … and it's an opportunity to let the newcomers try something fairly simple."

"The best part of the whole thing is we had 30 people who came here tonight, many of them complete strangers to each other. And then through walking a couple of kilometers in the trails and chatting … they've immediately found friends. And that's what it's all about."

Participants smile after finishing the snowshoe hike. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

