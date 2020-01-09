N.L. recycling company gets $1M government loan to expand, increase efficiency

A Newfoundland and Labrador recycling business is getting $1 million from the federal government to help one of its locations expand while mitigating its environmental impact.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency on Thursday announced the money for Newco Metal and Auto Recycling's Foxtrap facility. A statement from the federal agency says the loan will be used to increase efficiency through the use of a computer system that will integrate all of the company's locations while making improvements to its processing deck and expanding its office space.

"Through this investment, the company is in a much better position now to meet the global demand for its products while reducing the carbon association with the traditional operation," said owner Bob Anstey. "There's no other facility in North America, I was told, that is as modern as what I have here."

The company will also spending $1 million of its own money on the improvements, along with the $1-million loan. The federal government says the spending will help create 10 new jobs at the Foxtrap facility.

Federal Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly, on hand Thursday to make the announcement, said the spending is an example of the economy and the environment working together.

Newco cleans and recycles wasted metals to curb the amount of waste headed to landfills. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"We want to make sure that people in Newfoundland understand that we've got their back, and that we're there to support job creation, and good job creation," said Joly, also the minister responsible for ACOA.

"This is a business that is expanding, flourishing, and basically we want to be partners in their success."

Newco has nine locations across Newfoundland and Labrador, focused on recycling scrap metal from washers, dryers, water heaters, refrigerators and vehicles to reduce the amount of waste heading to landfills. Anstey said a new facility is on the way for Labrador City.

The company processes and cleans the metal and sells it globally. Anstey said its most recent shipment was for about 250 tonnes of aluminum to Taiwan.

Eyes on the future

Anstey said it's not only the future of his business that's on his mind — but also his children, future generations and the future of the environment in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Almost the entire operation runs off recycled materials provincewide.

Federal Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly, second from right, was in Foxtrap on Thursday to announce the federal government's loan of $1 million to Newco. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Don Drew, Newco's operations manager, said each vehicle that comes through the facility is drained of all fluid which then gets recycled — the gasoline gets filtered and reused in company vehicles, while the oil is used to heat all of the company's buildings and garages. The Foxtrap operation alone processes 45,000 to 50,000 tires each year, he said.

Anstey said only 23 per cent of a vehicle ends up in the landfill after processing. He said he believes that because of partnerships with communities, and 24-hour dropoff locations, the province is seeing less illegal dumping in wooded areas.

"I'm a firm believer in the environment. That's what I'm doing here now. We clean up every landfill from Port aux Basques, to Lab City, to St. Anthony, and we don't want to leave a legacy that we made a mess," he said.

"Our policy is to take it, and clean it and export it."

