How Newbornlander is creating fashion-forward babies

"We are the perfect couple," says Constanza Safatle, one half of the team behind Newbornlander baby clothing and accessories.

"She's a professional in this," Safatle says of her business partner, textile artist Kerri Ivany.

"But I have a lot of ideas and I love the business."

"And I know nothing about babies," added Ivany.

New to Canada, new to motherhood

Originally from Chile, Safatle had been a lawyer in her home country. She and her husband moved to St. John's so he could do graduate studies at Memorial University's Marine Institute.

Safatle was pregnant at the time.

After her baby was born in St. John's, Safatle looked around locally for baby accessories that weren't in the traditional pastel colours and baby animal prints.

Not finding what she was looking for, Safatle acquired some fashion-forward fabric and broke out her sewing machine.

Bright colours, modern patterns

Ivany and Safatle joined forces earlier this year. They met when they worked in adjoining artist spaces at the Quidi Vidi Plantation.

Kerri Ivany works on a Newbornlander product in her studio space at the Quidi Vidi Plantation. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

"I fell in love with her fabric choices, and they were very innovative products," said Ivany.

The result is Newbornlander, a line of baby bonnets, booties, blankets, and other accessories in a riot of bright colours and modern patterns.

New parents across Newfoundland and Labrador have been filling up social media with photos of their wee ones, decked out fashionably in Newbornlander's wares.

