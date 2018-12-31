Meet the man who lights up the New Year's Eve sky over Quidi Vidi Lake

Wayne Coady has been out in the bracing cold since early afternoon, setting up a long line of fireworks along the north shore of Quidi Vidi Lake.

Coady's a retired a firefighter and the man behind the annual City of St. John's New Year's Eve fireworks show down at the lake. He's been running fireworks shows for nearly 40 years.

As of 3 p.m. Monday afternoon, Coady said things were looking good: winds are forecasted to be blowing at an estimated 25 km/h at midnight, he said, and "that would be just right for us."

"We wouldn't want it any higher than that because of safety conditions," he said. "And also when the fireworks shoots up when it's windier, you're not going ot get the same effect, the show would not be nice. We don't like that!"

The highlight of this year's show will definitely be the finale, he said.

"We try to do that up so that we have a lot of fireworks in the sky at the same time. I'm not sure of the exact number ... but we've got about 850 shots at least that we're going to be firing off here tonight."

Ka-pow! This will certainly light up the sky Monday night. (Gary Locke/CBC)

The City of St. John's all-ages, family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration is scheduled to start at 11 p.m.

