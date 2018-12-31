Snowy, windy, cold New Year's Day expected

Most of Newfoundland and Labrador will be ringing in the new year bundled up against the wintry elements.

Forecasts show a significant amount of snow on the way for parts of Newfoundland, while extreme cold weather warnings are in place for western Labrador.

It's a "fairly substantial winter storm," says Environment Canada meteorologist Tabea Fiechter, set to start in southwestern Newfoundland and parts of Labrador Tuesday afternoon.

"That's gonna spread across much of the region, reach St. John's basically by tomorrow evening, and then persist through Wednesday and even Wednesday night," she said.

"We're looking at a good bit of snow, a good bit of wind," she said.

Most of the island can expect snowfall between 15 to 25 centimetres, if the weather stays on track as predicted Monday morning.

Winds in the St. John's region and on the Avalon Peninsula Monday night will be 30 gusting up to 50 km/h, making for chilly temperatures for New Year's Eve celebrations.

But those temperatures are nothing compared with the extreme cold in Labrador City and Wabush regions, where wind chill values are hitting –45 C and lower.

"It's basically, at those kind of temperatures, you go walking and you're walking at 5 km/h, you're pretty much hitting that wind chill criteria," said Fiechter.

While the winter storm will make for a grey New Year's Day, Fiechter said there's a bit of sunlight, but only if you're an early riser — or up really late celebrating.

"Tomorrow morning there could be a brief period where you see a little bit of sun if you're up early enough," she said.

