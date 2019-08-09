New World Fitness closing doors after almost 30 years

Locally owned gym New World Fitness is closing its doors in St. John's after nearly three decades in business.

Owner Rick Elliott said in a press release the business landscape has changed in recent years, and operating costs have escalated.

"It's for that reason the difficult business decision has been made to close New World Fitness," the release states.

The closure is effective Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.

New World Fitness is on Topsail Road, at Burgeo Street, and offers gym memberships, fitness classes, swimming lessons, and more.

The closure will impact more than 40 employees and more than 1,000 membership owners.

"This is not a decision that came easily, and it has been difficult news to deliver to our team and to members this week," Elliott said in the release.

"As we go through the process of winding down the business, we are focused on doing everything we can to support them as they move on from New World Fitness."

