Visitor restrictions relaxed for pregnant women and partners, and long-term-care residents

Visitor restriction policies are being relaxed for people who are in the hospital, including pregnant women, and long-term-care homes.

The four regional health authorities in Newfoundland and Labrador released similar guidelines within the same hour via media release.

In the Eastern Health region, each patient can have one designated visitor — a loved one, friend, paid caregiver, or other person of the patient's/resident's choosing, according to the health authority.

Obstetrics patients can have a support person who can stay with them for the duration of the mother and newborn's time in hospital, and can come and go as they choose.

This is a significant change to a strict policy that had been in place for the last couple of months. Previously, only one support person could attend the delivery room with a mother for active labour. The person could stay for up to four hours of family bonding, once the mother returned to the obstetrics unit.

Critics, including mothers-to-be and their partners, complained this was overly restrictive, and a petition was launched to change the policy.

Residents in long-term-care homes can now see loved ones, too. Previously, it had been video calls and window visits that provided a connection with family and friends.

For people who are in intensive care, they are allowed two support people or visitors at the same time.

"Designated visitors for acute care, palliative care, long-term care, personal-care homes and community-care homes should consult with the patient's/resident's care team about visitation which may vary by facility and circumstances," reads a news release issued by Eastern Health Wednesday afternoon.

Central Health has similar stipulations in its updated policies. So, too does Labrador-Grenfell Health.

Masks required while visiting

Western Health also says one visitor or support person is allowed for each patient and resident in long-term-care centres and hospitals. All four health authorities have stated that people will be provided a mask to wear.

However, the health authority specifically says all visitors will be screened for COVID-19 and will be required to wear a mask.

All of the health authorities say visiting hours will be set by each facility, and designated visitors should contact the patient's or resident's caregivers for more specific information.

