Scott Reid defeats Perry Trimper for Speaker as House of Assembly opens fall sitting

Scott Reid has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Assembly.

The MHA for St. George's-Humber was elected via secret ballot as the first order of business Monday afternoon, on the first day of the fall sitting of the provincial legislature.

"It is a great honour to be in this position," said Reid, shortly after donning the speaker robe.

The election was a two-MHA race between Reid and Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper. Trimper was the last Speaker, but resigned that role, as well as his cabinet position, after leaving remarks about the Innu people playing "the race card" in a voicemail to a staffer at the Innu Nation.

Reid had been acting Speaker since that resignation.

The Innu Nation voiced their support for Reid in a tweet.

Innu Nation congratulates MHA Scott Reid on his election as Speaker of NL HoA today. This vote speaks against racism, sends a message that the issue is taken seriously. Innu Nation appreciates action of all members of the House. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Innu?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Innu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nlpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NLhumanrights?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLhumanrights</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CdnHumanRights?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CdnHumanRights</a> —@ntesinan

Derek Bennett, the MHA for Lewisporte-Twillingate, was named deputy speaker on Monday, in a motion put forward by Premier Dwight Ball.

