Interim Rooms CEO Anne Chafe made permanent, nearly a year after former head ousted

The Newfoundland and Labrador government has appointed the acting chief executive officer of The Rooms as the organization's permanent head, awarding Anne Chafe the job nearly 12 months after the province terminated her predecessor with no explanation.

Chafe took over the CEO role in July 2019 as an interim measure, moving up within the organization from her previous role as its executive director of museums and galleries.

Her move to the permanent position was recommended by the Independent Appointments Commission, an independent body of the provincial government, and made effective Tuesday.

Former CEO Dean Brinton held the top job at The Rooms for 14 years, since the cultural complex opened in St. John's in 2005. The province gave no reason for his termination, and Brinton left with 11 months' salary, benefits, and a severance package.

Brinton was terminated in the wake of a hiring scandal that embroiled the institution and the provincial government.

Brinton had hired a marketing expert for a vacant position, but that person was then let go at the behest of cabinet minister Christopher Mitchelmore in favour of Carla Foote, a prominent Liberal staffer.

A public report into the process found Mitchelmore violated the government's code of conduct, and Foote has since left the position.

The Rooms is Newfoundland and Labrador's biggest cultural institution. Its St. John's headquarters holds the provincial museum, galleries and archives.

The Rooms Corp. also operates three smaller regional museums, as well as cultural programming across the province.

Chafe joined The Rooms in 2007 as the head of its provincial museum division.

Before then she spent 23 years working in museums and culture in Ontario, holding curatorial and managerial positions as well as serving as the head of the Ontario Museum Association.

Read more stories from Newfoundland and Labrador