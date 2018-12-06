New RNC detachment opens in Conception Bay South

The town's mayor says it's been talked about for decades, but the new Royal Newfoundland Constabulary detachment in Conception Bay South is officially open.

"It's a really exciting day," said Mayor Terry French at the official ribbon-cutting event on Thursday.

"We're the second biggest community now in the province, 26,000-plus people ... and certainly we have all the crimes that the rest of the province has. And so it's important that we have this [police] presence."

French was joined by RNC Chief Joe Boland, who the mayor praised as a big believer of the community-policing model and an advocate for the new detachment.

Boland said he handpicked Inspector Alex Brennan to lead the new office.

"It brings our officers right into this community ... and healthy communities [are] all our responsibilities," said Boland.

Conception Bay South Mayor Terry French says it's an exciting day now that the town has its own police detachment. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

French — who also praised Progressive Conservative MHA Barry Petten, Justice Minister Andrew Parsons and the town council for making the new detachment a reality — said he has already noticed the difference with having a police station in the community.

"People are more cautious about their driving habits ... the police presence obviously has been significantly noticed," he said.

The new detachment, located in the old town hall at 106 Conception Bay Highway, has been renovated and includes a criminal investigation division, traffic services and a police service dog unit.