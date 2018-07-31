A shopper's Paradise: Breaking ground on new $25M retail centre

There's a new outdoor shopping centre coming to Paradise, with retailers like Shopper's Drug Mart and Dollarama, plus a Starbucks and East Side Mario's.

Ground was officially broken at the centre, operated by ALRE Properties, on Tuesday.

The $25-million shopping centre will create an estimated 200 full- and part-time jobs, ALRE said in a press release.

Once completed, there will be seven buildings in total at the 90,000-square foot development, with more tenants to be announced.

Here's a sense of what the development will look like. It will include 7 buildings in all. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/f4SQksQm40">pic.twitter.com/f4SQksQm40</a> —@McGillivrayKate

The new centre will be in the spot previously occupied by the ACAN windows factory, which backs on to Octagon Pond.

"The redevelopment of this property is an important milestone for the Town of Paradise and we are pleased to welcome ALRE Properties to our town," Paradise Mayor Dan Bobbett said in a press release.

"Today we are starting a new chapter in that history. The redevelopment of this site as a major business area for Paradise brings significant economic benefits to the Town and to the entire region."

The developer, ALRE properties inc., says tenants include Shoppers Drug Mart and Starbucks. <a href="https://t.co/7fWhpiQDVX">pic.twitter.com/7fWhpiQDVX</a> —@McGillivrayKate

ALRE said it took into account the esthetics of the area around Octagon Pond, using natural materials to compliment the surrounding area.

As part of the project, the stream between Neil's Pond and Octagon Pond is being restored to protect the habitat for plant and wildlife, particularly spawning brown trout, ALRE said in a release.

The centre, which is ALRE's first Atlantic Canadian project, is estimated to be completed in December 2018, with first stores opening in the spring of 2019.

