Losing our grip on the handshake

How do you greet someone these days? With an elbow bump, fist bump or toe-touch? With a wave or a head nod, careful to keep six feet apart?

Whatever your preferred pandemic greeting, it's a far cry from the days when almost everyone knew exactly what to do when meeting a person: a handshake.

"The handshake speaks volumes before a single word is uttered," said Lorna Walters, vice-president of public relations with Memorial Toastmasters, a group that teaches public speaking and leadership skills. "We don't know what the new norm is, so until we come up with a new norm, we don't really know how to act."

Lorna Walters is the Vice President of Public Relations with Memorial Toastmasters. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Walters says the handshake was an essential tool for making a first impression. It was a way to glimpse a person's character, to show respect, and set the tone for any interaction to come. Without it, Walters says the experience of meeting new people is often starting out on the wrong foot.

"I think we're losing that intimate, personal touch," she said. "When meeting people, you want it to be a pleasant experience. And the handshake kind of did that."

'It's totally different now'

The wide open food court at Atlantic Place in St. John's bustled on a recent weekday morning.

People talking into phones and typing on laptops occupied tables set far apart, some working remotely and others just passing the time. But despite the building being home to many businesses, a gym and a provincial courthouse, no one in all the coming and going extended their hand to another human being.

Instead, people employed the whole parcel of clumsy greetings that have become part of our new social language.

Friends exchange a physically distant hello at Atlantic Place in St. John's. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"I've seen a bunch of different methods used at this point," said Steven Ryan, looking up from his computer screen. "I've seen the elbow thing, a bit of the old foot touch."

Aferdita Kukac has also gotten used to raising an elbow instead of a hand. But she hasn't gotten used to the moment of awkwardness that has replaced the handshake.

"Even in professional settings," she said. "When I got my taxes done, he said, 'I'd shake your hand but we can't.' And then there's just this kind of pause, and it's not human anymore."

Aferdita Kukac says meeting people often comes with a moment of awkwardness these days. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Noah Dove-Smith thinks that people will go back to shaking hands when the pandemic has passed. But he says that awkward feeling will still linger.

"When this whole situation ends, we're still going to be used to social distancing and everything," Dove-Smith said. "We're going to be at the point that when we are shaking someone's hand, we're going to think about it at first."

Memorial Toastmasters secretary Peter Allston says the loss of the handshake is a symbol of how COVID-19 has reshaped daily life, down to the last detail.

"If it weren't for COVID, we wouldn't be doing this interview. We wouldn't be talking," Allston said. "A handshake is something you do every day and you don't think twice about it. Because COVID is here, you have to look at things like the handshake, and other things we wouldn't even consider, in much more detail."

But Allston too is a believer that the handshake is merely on hiatus, instead of being consigned to the pre-COVID history books.

"The handshake has been embedded in our society for so long, hundreds of years, that it's going to take a long time to create a new norm for the greeting."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump reach in for a handshake, in pre-pandemic times. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Neither Allston or Walters are big fans of any of the substitute greetings that people have come up with so far. Walters says she particularly dislikes the elbow bump.

"I don't think it's professional, number one," she said. "And the other reason I don't like it is that people tend to sneeze into their elbow. So how many germs are contained in that?"

Walters says she believes strongly in the physical distancing measures put in place to halt the spread of COVID-19, including putting the handshake in our back pockets. But as a person who spends much of her time thinking about how people communicate, Walters says there's no replacing the authentic human connection a handshake conveys.

"It's so important and it's so ingrained in us," she said. "What single gesture can speak so much?"

