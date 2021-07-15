St. John's Edge not returning to Mile One, as city to announce new franchise
The St. John's Edge have played their last game at Mile One Centre, according to a release from the City of St. John's.
The release said St. John's is preparing to welcome a new professional basketball team to the facility this fall, after council and St. John's Sports and Entertainment Ltd. (SJSEL) jointly approved a proposal from local ownership group 2001 Investments Limited in July.
Negotiations are underway to finalize the deal, with further details being announced in the coming weeks, the city said.
The new team will play in the American Basketball Association in the 2021-2022 season. The league has been operating since 1999 and features 26 teams across North America.
As part of the announcement, the city said SJSEL and St. John's Edge management were not able to reach an agreement on a new lease for Mile One, meaning the team won't return to the city-owned facility. It's unclear if the team will continue operations somewhere else.
"The City would like to thank the Edge for the excitement and contributions they have brought to the province and wish them the best in future endeavours," part of the release read.
As for a lease agreement for the Newfoundland Growlers, the city said it's "very interested and eager" to reach a deal for the upcoming season.
In 2019, the city announced that it had reached a 10-year lease agreement in principle with the Growlers and the Edge.
A media availability on Thursday's decision is scheduled for 2 p.m. NT.
