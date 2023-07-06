Qalipu chief, profs among those added to MUN's board of regents

An Indigenous leader, a famed local musician and two faculty union members are among seven new appointments to Memorial University's board of regents.

The Newfoundland and Labrador government made the announcement Thursday. Those added to the board includes Qalipu Mi'kmaq Chief Brendan Mitchell, Great Big Sea founding member Bob Hallett, KMK Capital Inc. CEO Justin Ladha, managing director of Abacus Data Tim Powers and CFO of Stonebridge Capital Inc. Lynn Zurel.

Former head of the Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association (MUNFA) and business professor Ash Hossain and french lecturer Nathalie Pender of the Grenfell campus mark the first two staff members to sit on the board.

Following a contentious faculty strike this winter, both the university and the faculty association requested a legislative change to the Memorial University Act to allow teaching staff on the board.

The provincial government made amendments to the Memorial University Act in May allowing that to happen.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, board chair Glenn Barnes welcomed the new members.

"I would like to personally thank this group for agreeing to serve in this leadership role for Newfoundland and Labrador's university as we work together to support students, and the entire university community, while impacting the social, cultural and economic success of the province," Barnes's statement said.

The board of regents "oversees the management, administration and control of property, revenue, business and affairs of the university."

The board came under fire this spring for how it handled the matter of ousted president and vice-chancellor Vianne Timmons, who was removed in April following a CBC News investigation into previous comments she made on her Indigenous heritage.

Students and MUN's faculty association said removing Timmons without conducting an Indigenous-led investigation into her hiring did not absolve the board's role in the matter.

MUNFA called on the board to hire an expert on Indigenous identity to conduct an independent investigation.

"The administration and the board of regents have yet to apologize for what has happened here," said a MUNFA news release.

The board also faced criticism for its decision not to restore singing the Ode to Newfoundland during the spring convocation ceremonies.

Nominations opened last month for six alumni positions on the board.

