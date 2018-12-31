Armed man robs popular Chinese restaurant in St. John's, police say
A man with a weapon approached a staff member outside the New Moon Restaurant on Topsail Road and demanded cash, say police.
RNC says the man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash
An armed man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash after he demanded money from an employee at a popular St. John's restaurant three days before Christmas, say police.
According to a press release sent Monday by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the staff member was outside the New Moon Restaurant on Topsail Road when he or she was approached by the armed man just after midnight on Dec. 22.
The man fled before officers arrived and there were no injuries, police said.
The RNC is looking for any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area that may help identify the man.