New Mews Centre will be built at Mundy Pond Park, council decides

A replacement for the H.G.R. Mews Centre will be built at Mundy Pond Park, after more than a year of public consultation.

Residents had agreed the community centre, which includes a swimming pool, in the Mundy Pond area of St. John's needed to be replaced — but there were strong feelings about where it might go.

"It's city-owned land, I think it makes sense to have everything in that area," Coun. Jamie Korab said Monday of the chosen site.

He represents Ward 3 which includes the Mundy Pond area.

The City of St. John's earmarked money for a replacement for the H.R. Mews Centre in its 2017 capital plan. (Sarah Smellie/CBC)

In a decision note dated Aug. 16, city staff recommended council approve the Mundy Pond Park option for the new Mews Centre, which will cost roughly $24 million.

"As the existing facility is reaching the end of its serviceable life," Korab read from the directive.

Coun. Maggie Burton asked to defer the vote, to allow more time to consult with 170 people who signed a petition against that location, but a majority of councillors voted to move forward.

Neighbourhood feedback

In 2018, the city sought public engagement on building the new community on a gravel parking lot across the street from the current facility. But residents were concerned about losing green space, traffic safety issues, and the fact it was a potential floodplain.

That site was determined to be a viable option, but the city also looked at an alternate location on the opposite side of Mundy Pond, called Mundy Pond Park, which has now been selected.

This City of St. John's graphic shows the Mundy Pond Park site staff recommended for the new H.G.R. Mews Community Centre. (City of St. John's)

Public consultation on that site was held July 30, and a document outlining major issues raised by the roughly 100 people who gave feedback stated many were in favour of that site over the gravel parking lot.

The fact that it would stay in the neighbourhood, be connected to the trail system around the pond, a new inclusive playground, and the nearby Boys and Girls Club were highlighted.

But people were concerned about traffic, children trying to cross the pond in winter, and losing the soccer field the new building will be built on.

Current facility staying open

"The soccer field that was there will be relocated to the Ayre Athletic Grounds, it's not too far away," Korab said. It's roughly three kilometres from the current field.

Korab said they'll make sure there's "adequate parking" without taking away more green space than necessary, and that the nearby school will work with police on educating students about the dangers of crossing the pond in winter.

"Mundy Pond Park will become a recreational hub where families can come and enjoy the many amenities co-located in one convenient location, making it a destination for recreational activities for people of all ages and abilities," Korab said.

The current community centre will remain in operation until its replacement is open, but it's not clear what the city plans to do with the old building when it closes.

Korab said the request for proposals to build the facility will go out next month.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador