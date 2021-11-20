See the fun features coming to the new Mews Centre in St. John's

The aging Mews Centre in St. John's will soon be a thing of the past, and its replacement will be a huge upgrade.

Construction is underway on a new rec centre for the area. A fully accessible playground is also being added to the site in Mundy Pond Park.

The playground is scheduled to open next summer, and the new Mews Centre should follow in 2023. But when ground was broken on the project this fall, the city was in the middle of a municipal election and never had a proper sod-turning ceremony. So this week, St. John's gave us a glimpse into what the new $33-million centre will feature.

Click the video above to take a virtual tour.

