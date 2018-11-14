Waterford replacement gets another step closer to construction

The provincial government released its request for qualifications to build a new mental health and addictions facility to replace the aging Waterford Hospital in St. John's.

The RFQ released Wednesday will be used to put together a short list of businesses interested in designing, building, financing and maintaining a new 94-bed facility, according to a government media release.

"Our government has a solid plan for improving mental health and addictions services that includes this new 94-bed facility," Premier Dwight Ball said in the release.

"Our plan is creating awareness, supporting better management of an individual's mental health, and helping to end any associated stigma. We continue to find ways to transform the way mental health and addictions services are delivered here in Newfoundland and Labrador."

The new facility was initially announced by the provincial government in March.

Businesses responding to the RFQ will be evaluated, the release said, and those short listed will receive the request for proposals from the government in spring 2019.

Saving money

A value-for-money assessment completed by EY earlier this year recommended the provincial government partner with the business community for the new facility, saying that approach would result in cost savings of 12.3 per cent over 30 years compared to the traditional procurement methods, according to the media release.

The RFQ marks the fourth infrastructure project where the provincial government has used this procurement approach.

Premier Dwight Ball says the 94-bed facility is part of the government's plan for improving mental health and addictions services within the province. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Other projects include:

A long-term care home in Corner Brook, scheduled to open in 2020. A value-for-money assessment concluded that partnering with the private sector will result in savings of 10 per cent over the 30-year agreement for a total estimated savings of $14.6 million, according to government.

Sixty-bed long-term care homes in Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor, with construction beginning in 2019.

A new 164-bed Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook. Construction will begin in 2019.

"By using this approach again, we look forward to delivering even more healthcare infrastructure in a way that is responsible to all taxpayers," said Minister of Transportation and Works Steve Crocker in the release.

Construction of the facility is scheduled to begin in 2020. Site work is anticipated to begin next summer with the demolition of the Agnes Cowan Hostel, which will be replaced during construction of the new facility.

