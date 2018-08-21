Volunteers get their hands dirty to replant forest lost in Kenmount Terrace fire

Armed with a batch of balsam fir and black spruce seedlings, a small team is trying to regrow a forest ravaged by fire in the west end of St. John's.

Among the few, dedicated, volunteers is Victoria Beresford, a Kenmount Terrace resident who lives near where the forest fire tore through trees and threatened homes in early July.

"This is phenomenal for me," said Beresford on Tuesday morning as the group planted seedlings in the scorched earth.

"[I was] really excited when I got the opportunity."

The fire forced residents from their homes and saw neighbours using hoses to try to keep the forest fire from igniting nearby homes.

"It was miraculous actually that we didn't lose a single home up here that day," Beresford said.

"There has been some damage to some of the closer houses but the people can go home at the end of the day, and that's huge."

Beresford got her hands dirty on Tuesday morning, but it's not the first time she's tried to give back. Earlier this month she helped organize a thank-you for the first responders who answered the call and helped people keep their homes.

"It was really sweet," said Beresford. "They were so touched because they don't normally have that kind of thing done for them."

Working alongside Beresford were three members of the Conservation Corps Green Team. Led by the Northeast Avalon Atlantic Coastal Action Program's Sarah Crocker, they were planting more than 400 seedlings donated by the province's forestry agency.

"Kenmount Terrace is a great community," Crocker said.

"We've done so much work to kind of help with the storm drains and education about pollution into our waterways that we really want to maintain those connections and help people."

Planting the seedlings among the blackened ground won't be a problem.

"There's actually quite a bit of sort of peaty soil underneath that I think these trees are going to do really well with," said Crocker.

Beresford hopes that this will be just the first community planting for Kenmount Terrace; she'd like to see a second one in fall. She's also in the initial stages of planning a second thank-you barbecue for the first responders later this year.

