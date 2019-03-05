Provincial NDP name Alison Coffin new leader

Economist Alison Coffin is the new leader of Newfoundland and Labrador's New Democratic Party.

The party made the announcement Tuesday morning in St. John's.

Coffin says the party needs a parliamentary budget officer to keep an eye on finances <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> —@PeterCBC

Coffin wasted no time in turning her attention to the other political parties, taking shots at the Muskrat Falls megaproject and the deal that the Liberal government signed with Canopy Growth for marijuana distribution.

"Both the Liberals and Conservatives have been complicit in what is nothing short of negligence," Coffin said, referring to Muskrat Falls.

She vowed that if there is a provincial election this spring, the NDP will be ready.

Praise for former leader

Gerry Rogers, who defeated Coffin in a leadership race 11 months ago, said in February she would be stepping down as leader of the NDP.

On Tuesday, Coffin said Rogers and MHA Lorraine Michael are "two of the finest MHAs the province has ever seen."

Michael is being challenged for the St. John's East—Quidi Vidi nomination by St.John's Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary.

Shot of the NDP president, new party leader and MHAs <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/P0O2j6XfDx">pic.twitter.com/P0O2j6XfDx</a> —@PeterCBC

"I know that our province needs a shakeup in government, and I think I can provide that change," Coffin said when she launched her leadership bid.

Lawyer Mark Gruchy had been mulling running for leadership, but in the end, Coffin was the only one who stepped forward as a candidate.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador