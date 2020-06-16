Better N.L. weather forecasting on the horizon, thanks to radar upgrades

Meteorologists in Newfoundland and Labrador will soon have some new technology to help create more reliable and timely weather forecasts.

Work is underway to upgrade the radar at the Holyrood weather station, the easternmost station in North America, as part of an effort to modernize Environment Canada's equipment across the country.

David Neil, the warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada's Gander weather office, says the new radar will provide more accurate information and help forecasters to adjust forecasts more quickly.

"Rather than saying something like 'rain beginning this evening,' we'll be able to pinpoint a little more easily when that's going to move in," Neil told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

The biggest advantage with the new radar, Neil said, is what's called dual polarization.

"The current radars that we have, the older ones, right now can only transmit and receive pulses in the horizontal, with the new radar we're going to be able to also transmit and receive pulses in the vertical," he said.

"It gives us a better indication of the shape and the size of the targets that the radar is picking up, so what that will allow meteorologists to do is to more easily distinguish between the different precipitation particles."

Neil said that means it will be easier to differentiate between snow, rain, hail and freezing rain, as well as non-meteorological objects that the radar may pick up, like birds or insects.

Meteorologists will be better able to distinguish between rain, snow and hail once the radar upgrades are complete. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

Radar important in forecasting storms

That's particularly important for the Holyrood radar, Neil said, which is key for forecasting storms that form off the coast.

"Being over on the eastern side of the island, especially when we're getting through the winter season … where we do get these storms that form off the Atlantic, there's not a whole lot of data we can use to track those storms out over the open ocean," he said.

"So that radar, where it does show off shore, both south and east of the Avalon Peninsula, certainly gives us a better eye to see things as they are approaching the island."

The new technology will also give forecasters information more often. Neil said they'll be able to get new images from the radar every six minutes, instead of every 10.

"It'll give a better indication of how these systems are moving in, especially the precipitation and it will allow us to more easily track these things a little bit further up stream," he said.

When it's up and running, the radar will also be more powerful to see deeper into more dense storms and will need much less maintenance than older equipment.

In the meantime, Neil said meteorologists are using other tools and data to fill the gap left by the radar, including information from weather stations owned by volunteers scattered around the Avalon Peninsula.

He said the radar should be activated sometime in August, followed by a short period of calibration and testing, before images from the new radar are available to the public on the Environment Canada website and app in September.

