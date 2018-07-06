Arnold's Cove cod plant modernizing with federal boost

The Icewater Seafoods cod production plant in Arnold's Cove will get a boost of modernization, including new equipment, thanks to a new investment from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA).

The $2.625 million provisionally repayable investment from ACOA's business development program will go toward new heading, filleting and skinning machines from Baadar that will allow Icewater to increase the quality of cod processed at its plant.

Icewater Seafoods has been testing the new equipment since February, when CEO Alberto Wareham said the new machines are "head and shoulders above the old ones" used at his plant.

With the new machines, he said the company will be able to process cod with finer cuts and a higher yield.

Workers at the Icewater Seafoods plant in Arnold's Cove process cod on Friday. (Megan Kwan/CBC)

Wareham's plant exports most of its product to premium markets overseas in Europe.

"We compete with the best cod plants in Iceland and Norway, so our customers demand a premium product from world-class operations," said Wareham in a statement.

"This new Baader filleting and skinning equipment is an important part of maintaining our reputation for delivering on those expectations."

​Wareham said there are currently 210 employees at the plant and that there will be no job losses with the new equipment.

"Despite the ups and downs in the cod stocks, we have a long-term view. We're optimistic about the future of the fishery and we're committed to the people of Icewater Seafoods."

He said the company invested $875,000 of its own money into the project.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador