Francophones want more than just classrooms for new St. John's school

When École Rocher-du-Nord's new St. John's location is complete in a few years, parents hope the changes will extend beyond a new building.

The current Francophone school is home to 30 students from grades 7-12 but the new location — tentatively set to be built in the west end of St. John's and open by 2022 — will run from kindergarten to Grade 12.

The first consultation on the plans for the new school was held Thursday night at the school's current location on Ricketts Road.

Kim Christianson, the director of the Francophone School Board of Newfoundland and Labrador, says it will be more than just a school building.

Director of the Francophone School Board of Newfoundland and Labrador Kim Christianson says the new school will include a daycare and community centre for the francophone community. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/CBC)

"We know it's going to be a school with a community centre, (and) daycare," Christianson said.

"So this is the first consultation that we've had this evening, and further consultations will be held in the fall."

The community centre will be open to the extended Francophone community, and not just the students, Christianson said, while a new daycare should take pressure off the current centre at École des Grands-Vents.

"We actually have a wait list at the Francophone daycare École des Grands-Vents. It's a problem," Christianson said.

Some of those people have been on the wait list for more than two years, she said, and the board is working on a short-term solution to that as they await completion of the new school.

"So a daycare, we know that's a model that's been followed across the nation in the French school boards, and it's a recruitment tool."

Parents in need

One parent is already looking forward to having another daycare centre at the new Francophone school.

Flora Salvo has a 2.5-year-old son and is one of the parents currently sitting on the wait list for the existing French childcare centre. She has been on that list for more than a year.

Salvo is currently expecting another child, and is banking on the new daycare for a place to put her children.

Flora Salvo is just one of the parents currently on the wait list for a Francophone daycare. (Marie Isabelle Rochon/CBC)

"I'm looking to find somewhere for my kids for daycare, but I would prefer to have it in French," Salvo said.

"Today we talked about it a little bit, saying that it will be integrated into the new school. However, they're trying to find a new solution to find a French daycare in the next few months."

Luc Larouche, president of the Federation of the Francophone Parents, says the consultations are a great way for the community to have their input.

"It was a positive meeting, everyone had the opportunity to have their say and notes were taken," Larouche said.

"So we just move forward from there and look forward to getting the school open."