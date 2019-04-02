St. John's airport fires up state-of-the-art new truck
The million-dollar fire truck can fight both aircraft and structure fires
It looks like a vehicle out of Transformers — but this million-dollar fire truck, designed to fight airplane fires, is the latest addition to the St. John's fleet.
"It's a terrific addition to the fleet," said Chief Todd Brophy of the newly acquired 2018 Rosenbauer Panther aircraft rescue firefighting vehicle, which cost just shy of $1 million.
In addition to being much larger than the older trucks in the fleet, the new vehicle has several new features that make it well-suited for fighting fires at the St. John's International Airport, Brophy said.
This truck is more than meets the eye. It shoots water from where?!
The truck holds 6,000 litres of water, he said, as well as 750 litres of firefighting foam and 225 kilograms of a dry chemical agent similar to what's in a fire extinguisher.
"Most fire hoses only discharge water," Brophy said.
"This one can discharge water and foam and dry chemical for special types of fire related to aircraft and fuel emergencies."
Also of note? The truck's giant tires, which stand about four feet high.
"The truck weighs just over 60,000 pounds full, so to the tires take a tremendous amount of weight," Brophy said.
"So they're special tires."
There is a sprinkler system installed on the bottom of the truck, which means it can drive over fire and spray it at the same time.
And in addition to traditional fire hoses, the truck also has two turrets — one on the bumper at about eye level, and one on the roof — for getting at fire in different areas of a plane. The truck can also discharge with the turrets even while the truck is moving, Brophy said.
"This truck, we can drive around and discharge all of our agents, so that when we're fighting an aircraft fire, we can surround the aircraft totally," he saidl.
'We can see in zero visibility'
There are also important updates inside the truck, Brophy said.
Inside the cab there's a lot of glass, he said, which greatly improves visibility for the truck operator.
"Firefighters really need to be aware [of] where passengers are, flight crew and other fire crew are operating," Brophy said.
The extensive computer and electronic components in the truck also help with visibility during poor weather — a necessity in St. John's, Brophy said.
"We can see in zero visibility."
The truck was purchased as part of the normal fleet replacement cycle, with plans to add two others of this type in the coming years. However, Brophy said, the best-case scenario is that its advanced features are never needed at the airport.
"Absolutely, we hope we never, ever have to use it for a major event."
With files from Fred Hutton
