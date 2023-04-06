Get a 1st look at the new Marine Atlantic ferry — at a shipyard in China

Marine Atlantic's new ferry was floated out from dry dock in Waihei, China on March 27, 2023. The vessel is now at a water berth where the bulk of the mechanical, electrical, and interior outfitting will occur over the next several months. (Submitted by Marine Atlantic)

Marine Atlantic says the newest ferry in its fleet will have a more environmentally-friendly fuel source and will be better for marine life, along with offering improved overnight stays for travellers.

The Crown corporation has entered into a five-year lease with Stena North Sea Limited for the new ferry, and Marine Atlantic says the vessel is currently about halfway to completion at a shipyard in China.

Photos of the new vessel circulated on the internet last week, after they first appeared on a Chinese news website.

Murray Hupman, president and CEO of Marine Atlantic, told CBC that the company will add the new — as yet unnamed — passenger ferry to its fleet in the spring of 2024.

It will be powered in part by liquid natural gas, as well as diesel fuel, and lithium batteries will help to cut down on carbon emissions.

"The vessel will be configured to maximize the most green, efficient energy that we have available to us," said Hupman.

Running a tight ship

Hupman said it's hard to say yet if the company will save money on operating the vessel as a result of the dual-fuel technology.

He said how much diesel fuel will continue to be used will depend on many factors including engine speed and efficiency as well as the weather conditions in which the vessel will operate.

Hupman said the company will have a better idea of the vessel's handling once it arrives and makes its first runs, beginning with the Argentia summer service in 2024 and then dedicated to the Port aux Basques service in the off-season.

"It's definitely much more efficient than the ships we even have today, even the Blue Puttees and Highlanders, which are very efficient operating vessels. This vessel will be even more efficient than those ships," said Hupman.

The new ferry is also designed to be what Hupman called "silent class," with features to reduce underwater noise that is harmful to marine life.

Hupman said the vessel will also have more maneuvering capabilities than Marine Atlantic's current passenger ferries.

Murray Hupman is the president and CEO of Marine Atlantic, the federal Crown corporation that manages the ferry service between Nova Scotia and the island of Newfoundland. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

All hands on deck

The new ferry will be about 203 metres in length, compared to the Highlanders and Blue Puttees which are around 199 metres, but he says it will look larger because it has more accommodations on the topside.

Hupman said the vessel will have 146 cabins, which is more than any other Marine Atlantic vessel, and it will also have 42 berth pods for individual accommodations for passengers travelling alone.

At the moment, the ferry's exterior has been completed, and the main engines and some fuel tanks are in place. The next phase of construction, over the next six to eight months, will involve completing the interior of the vessel.

Even before the vessel leaves China, Hupman expects Marine Atlantic's board of directors will announce the name by which it will be known once it joins the company's fleet. Hupman said he's expecting the new ferry's name to be revealed in the next two or three months.

