Body slams around the bay: New Evolution Wrestling hits the road

From left: Hotshot Danny Duggan, Maverick Matt Wheeler, and Dynamite Dylan Davis. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Four communities across Newfoundland are about to see "quite possibly the best wrestling" they've ever seen, according to a guy named "Dynamite."

Dynamite Dylan Davis is among the roster of wrestlers hitting the road this week to travel across the island, choke-slamming and showboating their way into the hearts and minds of Newfoundlanders from St. Lawrence to Victoria, in a tour by the St. John's-based New Evolution Wrestling.

One of the false notions of professional wrestling is that it's staged. - Hotshot Danny Duggan

The shows are something of a homecoming for Davis.

"I moved away for three years. I haven't been in a ring here for over 16 months," he said. "So right now is my chance to come home and show everyone here what I've learned since I've been gone."

Vets, villains and rookies

For Hotshot Danny Duggan, showing what he's learned could vary drastically in presentation from night to night.

"It depends on my mood that day. I get a little bit of sleep before the show tonight? I'll be a good guy to be in that ring with. If I don't? It might be a little bit rough for whoever's on the other side of that ring from me," he said.

"That's the fun of what we do. We just go there and make some magic."

That magic is a little less manufactured than some would believe, he says.

"One of the false notions of professional wrestling is that it's staged, choreographed. We go out there and we interact with that audience that night and give them what they want to see," he said.

"So regardless of who we get in the ring with, we're very talented competitors … and we give them that specific show to their local market."

Duggan said he wrestles in more than 220 matches a year, and has performed in Japan, the United States and Canada, but the fans in Newfoundland are part of the reason why he makes the trip to the province to perform.

Showing love for the rock

"I can sincerely say that the Newfoundland wrestling fans are part of why I come back two, three times a year.… They're one of the loudest, most passionate, grateful fans that you're going to come across in the country of Canada."

Maverick Matt Wheeler disagree.

I'm going to win. It doesn't matter who they put in front of me. - Maverick Matt Wheeler

"They try to spit on you for no good reason. It's ridiculous," he said.

A bit of a villain, Wheeler's relationship with the audience is a little different from his colleague's.

"One unmentionable has even threatened to spit eggnog on me once. That's quite fun. They didn't do it, though — of course, fans here are not particularly good at backing up their claims."

He doesn't seem to mind the hate, though, saying, "I'm going to win. It doesn't matter who they put in front of me."

