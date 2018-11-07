Satnam Singh, 7-2, joins St. John's Edge at training camp

Satnam Singh has landed in Newfoundland.

The seven-foot-two-inch basketball player arrived at St. John's International Airport on Wednesday, and will arrive at training camp in Grand Falls-Windsor this week.

Singh is the first India-born player to ever be drafted to the NBA, by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, and is the subject of the documentary One in A Billion.

He signed a one-year contract with the Edge in early September, but last minute visa issues delayed his arrival until now.

Singh is excited to tackle a new province, and a new basketball league.

"A lot of people told me it's a really small city, really nice, quiet," he said.

He's got his strategy all set: "Have fun with your team and play hard."

