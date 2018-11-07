New
Satnam Singh, 7-2, joins St. John's Edge at training camp
The extremely tall player has landed in Newfoundland.
Basketball player was first player from India drafted to the NBA
Satnam Singh has landed in Newfoundland.
The seven-foot-two-inch basketball player arrived at St. John's International Airport on Wednesday, and will arrive at training camp in Grand Falls-Windsor this week.
Singh is the first India-born player to ever be drafted to the NBA, by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, and is the subject of the documentary One in A Billion.
He signed a one-year contract with the Edge in early September, but last minute visa issues delayed his arrival until now.
Singh is excited to tackle a new province, and a new basketball league.
"A lot of people told me it's a really small city, really nice, quiet," he said.
He's got his strategy all set: "Have fun with your team and play hard."