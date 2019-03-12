New court program could see charges dropped for nonviolent crimes

The provincial government launched a pilot program this week with the aim of cutting courtroom wait times by diverting people charged with non-violent offences.

The adult diversion program will allow certain people access to alternatives instead of going through the traditional courtroom process.

Adam Sparkes, senior Crown attorney for the western region, says the program applies to people facing charges that are not violent in nature.

It's to give people the tools to not have to come back to court. - Adam Sparkes ,

"It could be someone who committed first-time theft or a low-level mischief to property, someone who may have the early stages of an addiction issue," Sparkes said.

Those who qualify could see alternative measures like counselling, community service, writing a letter of apology or making a charitable donation instead of court appearances or a trial.

If the accused admits to the crime and agrees to follow orders and check in with a court-appointed supervisor, charges could be dropped altogether.

"It's to give people the tools to not have to come back to court," he said.

People who admit to an offence and follow court orders may never have to set foot in a courtroom like this. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Sparkes said the program could cut down on court appearances and trials — and free up court resources.

"All we are doing is, rather than them going through court and ending up with probation months down the road, they would be going to them up front," he said.

"Instead of going through the court process that could take many months … hopefully this is something that could be achieved in a very quick period of time."

Sparkes said adult diversion programs are common in courts across Canada. It's currently being piloted in Corner Brook and Stephenville over the next year, with the hopes of then implementing it province wide, eventually.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador