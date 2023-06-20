New $5M chemotherapy unit opens with fanfare in St. John's

A first look inside the new chemotherapy unit. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

With a musical performance and ceremonial ribbon cutting leading the way, the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre's new chemotherapy unit opened Tuesday morning in St. John's and next week patients will be brought in.

Lori Power and Kelley Button are two cancer survivors who met through their diagnoses and became best friends. They both received their treatment in the old clinic and were part of the campaign to get the new unit built.

To them, the unit is a vast — and welcomed — improvement to what they experienced when going through their own treatment.

"I think for me, like the privacy and that dignity that you feel like you missed out on … not just for ourselves, but for a lot of the other patients who really needed it, who were really ill," said Power.

Power said there were people who couldn't sit up in a chair and required a bed but that wasn't available.

"I feel like in those moments of your life, you really want to have that privacy with your family and your loved ones. And that wasn't available," she said.

On Tuesday the new chemotherapy unit in the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Centre officially opened. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

Button added there were days when she would be at the old unit and she could be stuck waiting hours for her chemotherapy treatment because it wasn't ready yet.

"There were times when we came and it was full. There was no chair. There was no bed," she said. "So this is a beautiful big space. Much bigger than what they had downstairs."

State of the art facility opens next week

The new unit also means an increase to the number of patients that can be seen at once.

The current chemotherapy unit in the Dr. Bliss H. Cancer Centre has 18 spaces to serve patients and the the new unit has 32, said Provincial Cancer Care Program program director Beth Snow.

"We've got isolation rooms which allow us to treat our patients if they have immunocompromised concerns that we need to specialize our treatment," Snow said. "We have a negative pressure room again, to which we can treat specialized patients to which we need to ensure the safety of them with other patients."

There is also a pharmacy on site. The current pharmacy is located in the Health Science Centre, which is a long distance for patients to travel. The new pharmacy will help deliver treatments faster, explained Snow.

Cancer Care Foundation executive director Lynette Hillier explained having a satellite pharmacy in the unit is a big deal and a standard practice across the country.

The new chemotherapy unit has private rooms for patients. (Elizabeth Whitten/CBC)

"Chemotherapy is a very expensive drug to mix and a very dangerous drug to mix," said Hillier. "So having it mixed right here, in the unit cuts down on wait times for patients because those drugs aren't actually mixed until the patient is physically checked in here because they are so expensive."

When it came to designing the new suite, Snow said they consulted many people to get feedback, including a patient advisory board.

The plans for the new unit began in 2017, said Cancer Care Foundation chair Greg Smith, when the program approached the Dr. H. Bliss Murphy Cancer Care Foundation board of directors saying it was time for a new unit.

"The unit downstairs was about 30 years old. It has served us extremely well. But it just got to a point that we were putting more patients through than the space could really accommodate," said Smith.

"And so that's when the vision was created to build a space."

He said they partnered with the provincial government and raised the necessary $5 million through the community.

"It is state of the art. It's one of the best facilities you will find anywhere in Canada," Smith said. "We're so proud that we've been able to do it and get it done and patients are going to start getting their treatments here very soon and we're very proud of that."

Patients will be brought up from the old unit to the new unit on Monday.

