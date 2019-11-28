Children to have safe space to report abuse, with new centre set to open in St. John's

A new centre on the verge of opening in St. John's aims to ease the emotional burden on children who have suffered from violence or abuse, and streamline the current reporting system that experts say can be "convoluted."

"Currently what happens if a child experiences some form of maltreatment that requires the intervention of the services in our community, they may have to tell their story to a social worker at child protection, they may have to tell it again to a doctor and then to a prosecutor," says Heather Modlin, provincial director of Key Assets NL.

"And that can be a really scary part of the whole experience for children who've already experienced scary things."

Since 2017, Key Assets NL has been working with other agencies to change that system, efforts that culminated in an announcement Thursday that a Child and Youth Advocacy Centre will open its doors in the spring. Key Assets is a non-profit organization that offers care and counselling for kids within the province's child protection system, among other services.

The centre is modelled after others across Canada, offering specialized care for children who have experienced violence or other forms of abuse.

"The child goes once, they tell the story once, and everybody that's working in the centre is specially trained to deal with that particular type of situation. So it really streamlines the process for children," Modlin said at the centre's announcement Thursday morning.

This diagram walks through how the current system works compared to that of the new centre. (Key Assets NL)

'Designed for you'

The centre's atmosphere will also be designed to put children at ease, with its rooms colourful and toy-filled.

"Just from the moment that the child and family walks through the door, they get the message that this is a place that's designed for you, and you are the most important person here," said Modlin.

Key Assets will also provide a navigator to help the child and non-offending family members through the process.

This is about about the healing of children. - Paul Woodruff

"That's one of the things that the research into the child and youth advocacy centres says people have found to be extremely helpful in making the process easier for them," she said.

The federal government is pitching in $714,500 over five years with Key Assets contributing $530,000 for the same period to run the centre. The plan is for it to operate out of the organization's existing space on Water Street starting in the spring, after Key Assets moves its administrative offices to a building it recently purchased on Adams Avenue.

Children will soon be able to tell their stories of experiencing or witnessing violence in rooms like this one at Key Assets NL's Water Street location, with a number of toys on hand to help them communicate - or even draw in the sandbox. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Closing gaps

Key Assets was not able to provide the number of young people in Newfoundland and Labrador currently in the system who could benefit from the new centre, but it did what it called an "in-depth" feasibility study last year, in order to receive federal funding.

The province's Child and Youth Advocate says the centre will help overcome some of the barriers young people face today.

"We have seen so many situations, and over the years have done investigations where the fragmentation of service has resulted in young people falling through gaps," Jackie Lake Kavanagh said Thursday.

"And when those services, when those opportunities to coordinate and tie responses together are missed, young people lose out."

The province's Child and Youth Advocate Jackie Lake Kavanagh says the new centre for young people reporting abuse is a great opportunity to better serve our children. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

Lake Kavanagh said they have heard complaints about the current process from young people over the years.

"It's convoluted, it's not user-friendly, it's confusing. And I think that when there are opportunities to do things differently, with the resources, fundamentally, that are already available, I think that's so critically important," she said.

"This is about about the healing of children, it's about caring for the youth and the children of our province," said Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Deputy Chief Paul Woodruff.

The RNC is also involved in the new centre, as are the RCMP, Eastern Health and several provincial government departments.

RNC Deputy Chief Paul Woodruff says the new Child and Youth Advocacy Centre brings all community partners together to take care of our province's young people. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

