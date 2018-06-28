Oh Canada! 30 new citizens sworn in at The Rooms in St. John's

Thirty people became new Canadian citizens Wednesday in a ceremony held at The Rooms in St. John's, on Canadian Multiculturalism Day.

The new citizens came to Canada, and to Newfoundland and Labrador from several different parts of the world.

Dalla Dullah was born in Cape Town, South Africa, and grew up in Tanzania before coming to Canada some time ago.

"Every day was the same to me, since I come to this country," Dullah said.

"I feel welcome, and I feel safe."

Samatha Chauhan, who is originally from India, came to St. John's because she had friends here who were part of the local Hindu community.

"They told me about St. John's and Newfoundland, and I thought it's better to go in a place where we have a community," Chauhan said.

Her daughter Samiran also became a citizen at The Rooms on Wednesday.

"I think it's beautiful, everyone's really nice and I love it," she said of St. John's.

All five members of Hassan Hijazi's family became citizens at the ceremony, six years after they arrived in St. John's from Jordan.

"I feel really good and I'm happy that I'm Canadian," said his son Ahmad, who is 10.

Sophie Capo, who is originally from Libya, arrived in 2011. Her husband, who also lives in N.L., is a physician.

"I love it. The people is very friendly and lovely and I love this place," Capo said.

"I feel I'm in my home."

