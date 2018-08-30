New call centre, and its 500 jobs, coming to St. John's

The provincial and federal government have kicked in funds to help S&P Data get its call centre off the ground. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The provincial and federal governments are investing more than $1.7 million in a call centre company, to help it establish a 500-person call centre in St. John's.

S&P Data is a mid-sized call centre company with locations across North America.

"Our investment into S&P Data, coupled with federal support, will help stimulate the economic activity in the northeast Avalon," Premier Dwight Ball said during an announcement Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from the provincial government, over the next five years it expects the call centre will generate up to $131 million in economic activity.

The total cost of the company's expansion to St. John's is roughly $3 million, with the provincial government providing $975,000 as a repayable loan to assist with start-up costs, as well as $250,000 to fund training.

Company 'excited'

"If I was to tell you how excited S&P Data was, I'd tell you the word excited would be an understatement," said Brian Cato, president of S&P Data.

"When we did our investigation and our due diligence around St. John's we found that the market, the city and the surrounding area checked all the boxes ... As everyone can see, we've already begun."

The new call centre is scheduled to open in November and operate out of the Village Shopping Centre, where it has signed a five-year lease.

S&P brings with it a tenured client base, which they say includes many of the largest telecommunications companies in North America.

The investment from the province is part of The Way Forward plan, according to the news release.

"Today's announcement reflects our government's commitment to encouraging private sector jobs, creation and economic growth for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians," Ball said.

"It gives our young Newfoundlanders and Labradorians new opportunities right here at home."

