Law Society of NL wants you to know it's on your side

The Law Society of Newfoundland and Labrador unveiled its new branding and slogan on Friday, and said it hopes the new look will help people better understand its mandate as a regulating body for the province's legal practice.

With the slogan "everything we do is in the public interest," the society said it's meant to tell clients that any concerns or complaints about a particular lawyer can be taken to the Law Society and it will investigate — and discipline if needed.

"I'm not sure, frankly, that the public understood – firstly that we existed, and secondly if we existed, what it was that we did," Don Anthony, society president, told reporters in St. John's Friday.

We're really seen primarily as a disciplinary body, and there's so much more really that we do. - Don Anthony

Anthony said it had come time to update the logo and the re-branding has been in the works for about a year, in consultation with Pilot Communications.

Its old logo featured blind justice holding scales on a backdrop of the Newfoundland and Labrador flag, while the new logo prominently features an iceberg to represent the province.

"It's a very forward-thinking, contemporary logo and brand, which brings us also more in line with law societies across the country, who've made a move away from the old seals and the scales and gavels," said Anthony.

Executive director Brenda Grimes says the iceberg "represents the depth and breadth of the work of the law society." As the bulk of an iceberg is below the ocean's surface, the society believes a great deal of the work it does goes unseen, explained Grimes.

'Gatekeeper' for the profession

"We're really seen primarily as a disciplinary body and there's so much more, really, that we do," Anthony said.

He said the Law Society executive felt it was often only heard about when lawyers found themselves in trouble and the society was asked for comment on the matter.

"The Law Society is a gatekeeper for the legal profession. Our job is to make sure that the people that we admit into the practice of law ... are competent and fit to practice. Then we are required to provide supports to them throughout their practice lives," said Grimes.

The society's website has also undergone an overhaul, and it said the intent is for it be more user friendly and accessible to the public. Anthony and Grimes want people to know where they can go to look for help finding a lawyer, when they have a complaint about a lawyer or if they have questions about the legal system in general.

