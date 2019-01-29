New St. John's archbishop says he's entering role with open ears

The incoming archbishop of St. John's says he plans to begin his new role by listening to the experiences and concerns of Catholic priests and parishioners, before deciding what the priorities are for the future of the archdiocese.

Peter Hundt will be installed as archbishop in a ceremony Tuesday evening in St. John's, replacing former Archbishop Martin Currie, who retired in December. Hundt was previously the bishop of Corner Brook and Labrador.

Hundt said he plans to spend the next couple of years speaking with parish priests one-on-one, as well as greeting laypeople at the doors of churches in and around St. John's.

"I'd like to do that within the context of weekend masses. It gives me a chance ot meet people at the door, talk to them before and after mass," Hundt told the St. John's Morning Show Monday.

He began that process of listening Tuesday morning, by meeting with his predecessor's advisors in the hours before his installation ceremony at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist.

The ceremony to induct Peter Hundt as archbishop happens Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

Thought seminary wouldn't stick

Hundt was raised Catholic on a farm in Bruce County, Ont. He decided to enter the seminary after high school, though at the time, he said, he didn't expect the commitment would be long term.

"The longer I was in the seminary, the more it just became clear to me that this was where I was being called," he said.

Ordained in 1982, Hundt was appointed an auxiliary bishop in Toronto in 2006, and served there until appointed as bishop for Corner Brook and Labrador five years later.

A year ago, then-St. John's Archbishop Currie informed the nuncio — the Pope's representative in Canada — of his intention to retire when he turned 75 on Dec. 11, 2018, setting in motion a search for his replacement.

"At that point, then the nuncio starts to investigate who would be the right choice to replace the archbishop," Hundt said.

That investigation then involves a questionnaire, sent to a number of people in the church to gather recommendations for a replacement. The list of potential replacements is reviewed and narrowed, until a recommendation is presented to the Pope for his approval.

Hundt, who was born and raised in Ontario, will also continue his work as bishop in Corner Brook until a replacement is named.

Church as family

Hundt comes to the archbishop role at a time when many around the world are calling for change in the Catholic church, from greater inclusion of LGBTQ people to accountability for abuse scandals. Even his predecessor questioned celibacy restrictions for priests.

However, the church's use of family imagery and metaphors is one of its strengths and something that provides a framework for these issues, Hundt said — for example, in coming together to help support abuse victims.

"In a family, the big thing is being there and being willing to listen, being willing to support, and that's what we need to do as a church as well," he said.

The public is invited to attend Hundt's installation as archbishop at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Hundt will also continue to cover the Corner Brook and Labrador diocese until a new bishop is named there later this year.

