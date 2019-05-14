Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand happening on what would have been her 10th birthday

Nevaeh Denine may be gone, but she's not forgotten, and a new song inspired by the inspirational little girl's memory proves it.

"When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. I heard it from a little girl to never complain, oh, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade," goes the song Lemonade, penned by Alan Doyle and Juno award-winning children's group Splash'N Boots.

Denine spent much of her short life fighting cancer, and died last year at the age of nine.

Pair of Doyles having wicked fun shooting the Jack video w @Splashnboots

Her legacy — Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand — is still going strong, with the sixth annual fundraiser planned for Saturday, which would have been her 10th birthday.

"I figured, what better way to celebrate Nevaeh's memory than to have the lemonade stand on her birthday?" said her mother, Holly Denine.

"I always try to celebrate her memory … because Nevaeh was always so happy and she always found the good in everything and even on her bad days, one little thing, one little good thing to get through that day, it always made it a little bit easier. So I don't think there's a better way to honour her."

At this year's event, which aims to raise money to help families of children battling cancer, a new music video for Lemonade will premiere.

Nevaeh Denine's mother, Holly, helped unveil the new signage honouring her daughter at Bowring Park in St. John's last month. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"One of the cool things we thought to focus on was what she focused on, and she focused on the good stuff," said Doyle, on what inspired Splash'N Boots to pen the song in Nevaeh's memory.

"She always seemed to have a good attitude and we just tried to capture that in a song."

'Both inspiring and heartbreaking'

The song is special for Nevaeh's mother, who said it exactly captured her daughter's spirit.

"The song is very fitting, it's very catchy, it's been stuck in my head for days. But that's a great thing, right? I know she would have been so delighted with herself to know you guys wrote a song," Denine said.

"She left a big impression on people and this song will help keep that alive."

Great morning shooting a music video in #QuidiVidi with the amazing @Splashnboots @alanthomasdoyle and his son Henry. So much fun!

Doyle said it was a privilege to be able to help put something together to remember a remarkable little girl.

"It's both inspiring and heartbreaking at the same time," he said.

"It's so sad to see her gone, but as Holly said, what better way to continue, I think, what she would have loved — and that was people making the most of every day they had — and that's what the whole song is about. And cheers to her for starting the whole movement."

The 6th annual Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand is taking place July 27, from 12-5 p.m. at the Paradise Double Ice Complex.

Nevaeh Denine, 9, died in early August 2018. She spent much of her short life fundraising to help sick children like her. (City of St. John's/Twitter)

