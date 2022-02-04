Nevaeh Denine, mother Holly, recognized for charitable work with Governor General's Award

Nevaeh Denine died in 2018, but this year she's getting recognized nationally for her charitable work. (Aamie Gillam Photography)

Nevaeh Denine made a huge charitable impact during her short life in Newfoundland and Labrador, and now four years after her passing she's getting recognized nationally for that important work with the Governor General's Meritorious Service Decorations.

"I think she just would have been over the moon," said Nevaeh's mother Holly Denine, who is also named on the award.

"She was so proud of everything that she done. She loved talking about it and everything like that. She would just love this."

Nevaeh was only three years old when she was diagnosed with rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma. She died in 2018 at nine years old.

Her annual lemonade stand event, an idea she constructed to give back to the community, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help children and families impacted by pediatric cancer.

Nevaeh Denine started a lemonade stand to help other families struggling with pediatric cancer.

The Meritorious Service Decorations recognize Canadians for "exceptional deeds accomplished over a limited period of time that bring honour to our country."

Denine told CBC Radio's The St. John's Morning Show on Friday that her family learned about the nomination last spring, and they aren't certain who or how many people sent in the request on their behalf.

In November Denine was told she and Nevaeh had won, but she had to keep the secret under wraps until January when the announcement was made public by the office of the governor general.

"This award for me, personally, is for everybody who has ever supported Nevaeh's lemonade stand, and continues to support and keep Nevaeh's legacy alive in some little way," Denine said.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador