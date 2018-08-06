Skip to Main Content
Nevaeh Denine, of Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand, passes away
New

Nevaeh Denine, of Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand, passes away

The young girl, who raised tens of thousands of dollars for other pediatric cancer patients, had just turned nine.

The young girl raised tens of thousands for other pediatric cancer patients

CBC News ·
Nevaeh Denine wanted to start a lemonade stand to help other families struggling with pediatric cancer.

A little girl whose efforts to raise money for children with pediatric cancer — children just like her — has passed away.

Nevaeh Denine, 9, died Monday, according to a post on a Facebook page used by the family in the past.

As news of the girl's passing spread online, tributes to her were also shared.

Began lemonade stand as a way to give back

Nevaeh, who was from the Goulds area of St. John's, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma when she was three years old.

In 2014, the young girl started Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand to support her community as they had supported her with fundraisers after her diagnosis. 

The lemonade stand was her idea, her family has said, and along with becoming a much-anticipated annual summer event it has raised tens of thousands of dollars for other pediatric cancer patients.

In 2016, when she was six, the cancer returned. 

On July 28 the most recent Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand event was held in Paradise Park in Paradise, with Nevaeh in attendance.

But friends, family and supporters posted to social media in recent days to ask people to wear orange on August 6 to show their support for her.

Read more articles by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us