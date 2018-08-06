Nevaeh Denine, of Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand, passes away

A little girl whose efforts to raise money for children with pediatric cancer — children just like her — has passed away.

Nevaeh Denine, 9, died Monday, according to a post on a Facebook page used by the family in the past.

As news of the girl's passing spread online, tributes to her were also shared.

To the most passionate philanthropist I was lucky enough to know. <br><br>Rest easy, sweet Nevaeh. <br><br>You’ll be missed by thousands of people who envied your kindness, you were the strongest little girl. 💜🍋 <a href="https://t.co/CkMiukPdru">pic.twitter.com/CkMiukPdru</a> —@SamanthaParrell

My heart is so heavy today. Rest Easy, beautiful angel. Nevaeh, you were such an inspirational person in my life. You will never be forgotten 💜🍋 Thinking about Holly and the family at this time. Love to you all. 💔 You’re a champion and we heard you Roar 🐯 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/roarfornevaeh?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#roarfornevaeh</a> <a href="https://t.co/gyzMMB7E4i">pic.twitter.com/gyzMMB7E4i</a> —@lorilydialove

Began lemonade stand as a way to give back

Nevaeh, who was from the Goulds area of St. John's, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma when she was three years old.

In 2014, the young girl started Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand to support her community as they had supported her with fundraisers after her diagnosis.

The lemonade stand was her idea, her family has said, and along with becoming a much-anticipated annual summer event it has raised tens of thousands of dollars for other pediatric cancer patients.

In 2016, when she was six, the cancer returned.

On July 28 the most recent Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand event was held in Paradise Park in Paradise, with Nevaeh in attendance.

But friends, family and supporters posted to social media in recent days to ask people to wear orange on August 6 to show their support for her.

