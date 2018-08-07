Outpouring of support and condolences following death of Nevaeh Denine

Her life may have been short, but Nevaeh Denine made an enormous impression on many people in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The nine-year-old girl died on Monday.

Denine was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma when she was three.

From that age, she began a fundraising effort called Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand to help other kids with illnesses like her.

Tens of thousands of people commented on a post in a Facebook group called Happiness For Nevaeh — where it was reported Denine had died — sending their condolences to the family.

Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand became a huge social event, attended by tens of thousands of people, the most recent one being held at the end of July.

After news of the girl's death spread, people from across the province and beyond started posting condolences on social media, including Premier Dwight Ball, St. John's Mayor Danny Breen, and foundations that help sick children and families of sick children.

The song has ended but the melody lives on. (Irving Berlin)<br><br>We send our sincere condolences to those that knew and loved Neveah Joey Denine. In her 9 short years, she had a tremendous impact on her world, and that legacy will live on. <br><br>Photo Credit: Amanda Dinn-Mercer <a href="https://t.co/QXYTqJo0NW">pic.twitter.com/QXYTqJo0NW</a> —@UnitedWayNL

Our prayers are with Nevaeh's family tonight. <br><br>She brought so many volunteers together to build the biggest lemonade stand, every year.<br><br>She showed us so much courage and strength.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrayersForNevaeh?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrayersForNevaeh</a> <a href="https://t.co/Z28HSfVApz">pic.twitter.com/Z28HSfVApz</a> —@SeamusORegan

On behalf of all of us at the Janeway Foundation, we send our sincerest condolences to Nevaeh's Mom, family and dear friends. May Nevaeh's love, generosity and kindness live on in everyone she touched. <a href="https://t.co/0pLclg7YpW">pic.twitter.com/0pLclg7YpW</a> —@JanewayNL

9 years old Nevaeh Denine did so much for so many. She was an incredible, selfless & brave to think of others while dealing with so much herself. She was a Young Hero <a href="https://twitter.com/OURHOUSENL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OURHOUSENL</a> for the generosity Life gave her lemons and she made lemonade - for everyone. 💜🍋 R.I.P. Nevaeh <a href="https://t.co/3I5JWyeOxi">pic.twitter.com/3I5JWyeOxi</a> —@OURHOUSENL

Our thoughts and prayers are with a sweet little girl who taught us all about courage, caring and love; an inspiration to us all <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrayersForNevaeh?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrayersForNevaeh</a> Nevaeh Denine, 9, Passes Away <a href="https://t.co/rqS6d7cPOE">https://t.co/rqS6d7cPOE</a> via <a href="https://twitter.com/VOCMNEWS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vocmnews</a> —@DannyBreenNL

Heartbroken to hear of Nevaeh Denine’s passing. Sending my condolences to Nevaeh’s family, friends, and all of those touched by her bright shining light. —@PremierofNL

An incredibly brave, inspiring 9 year old girl made such a difference in our community: battling cancer and raising funds with her annual event, Nevaeh’s Lemonade Stand. RIP angel. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hero?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hero</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nevaehslemonadestand?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nevaehslemonadestand</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nl</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q7favnS5mm">pic.twitter.com/Q7favnS5mm</a> —@deannefoley

Our hearts are broken. We should all strive to be even half the person Nevaeh Denine was. Brave, Selfless, Strong, & Courageous. She never gave up. The mark left on our community by this incredible young girl will last a lifetime. Life gave her lemons and she made lemonaid. 💜🍋 —@RNC_PoliceNL

She was such a sweet girl with a big heart, her courage and strength will be missed for sure! Lots of love to the Denine family today 💜💛💜💛💜 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nevaeh?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nevaeh</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nevaehdenine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nevaehdenine</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NevaehsLemonade?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NevaehsLemonade</a> <a href="https://t.co/1Gel6e5nU7">pic.twitter.com/1Gel6e5nU7</a> —@karleenasquires

It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of one of our beloved students, Neveah Denine. <br>She has been, and will continue to be, an inspiration to all. Nevaeh has touched the lives of so many with her spirit and bravery. <br>Our thoughts are with the Denine family. —@Goulds_Elem

Nevaeh Denine spoke with CBC News in 2015 after a successful lemonade stand fundraiser that year. You can watch that previous report in the media player.

Neveah Denine is only five, but she's been battling cancer for almost two years. NOW, Neveah's thanking the people who helped save her life. 1:58

