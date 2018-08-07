Skip to Main Content
Outpouring of support and condolences following death of Nevaeh Denine
The nine-year-old girl battled cancer for much of her life, but didn't let it stop her from helping others.

Stephanie Tobin · CBC News ·
Nevaeh Denine, centre, at the annual Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand fundraiser on July 28, 2018. (Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand/Facebook)

Her life may have been short, but Nevaeh Denine made an enormous impression on many people in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The nine-year-old girl died on Monday.

Denine was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma when she was three.

From that age, she began a fundraising effort called Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand to help other kids with illnesses like her.

Tens of thousands of people commented on a post in a Facebook group called Happiness For Nevaeh — where it was reported Denine had died — sending their condolences to the family.

Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand became a huge social event, attended by tens of thousands of people, the most recent one being held at the end of July.

After news of the girl's death spread, people from across the province and beyond started posting condolences on social media, including Premier Dwight Ball, St. John's Mayor Danny Breen, and foundations that help sick children and families of sick children.

Nevaeh Denine spoke with CBC News in 2015 after a successful lemonade stand fundraiser that year. You can watch that previous report in the media player.

Neveah Denine is only five, but she's been battling cancer for almost two years. NOW, Neveah's thanking the people who helped save her life. 1:58

