Nevaeh Denine's legacy lives on — 1 cup of lemonade at a time

If Nevaeh Denine could have had a 10th birthday party, she would have wanted it to look just like this.

The girl who captured the hearts of the province in her mission to raise money for sick children was celebrated in Paradise Saturday, with an array of vendors, performers, and — of course — lemonade on offer.

Neveah's mom, Holly Denine, says she believes her daughter was watching the affair unfold from above.

"I think she's very proud," Denine said, smiling. "And I think she's telling everyone up there she's a really big deal."

She said she chose the day to honour a decade since her daughter was born.

"We decided, what better way to celebrate her birthday than to have the lemonade stand?"

Nevaeh Denine, 9, died in August 2018. She spent much of her short life fundraising to help sick children like her. (City of St. John's/Twitter)

Neveah, first diagnosed with neuroblastoma at two years old, garnered attention from around the country after deciding to try to give back to the people who had lent her family support throughout her illness.

Her first lemonade stand raised $22,000, her mother said, with a line of cars wrapped around the block.

Volunteers sold drinks and merchandise to raise money for Nevaeh's charity. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Neveah died last year, but not before asking her family to keep helping children like her.

"That's the whole point, is keeping her legacy alive," Holly Denine said.

So far, the charity has helped 52 families across the province, she added.

Musicians and mascots offered their talents in tribute to Neveah. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Saturday's 6th Annual Neveah's Lemonade Stand drew musicians and mascots donating their time to the cause.

Neveah's friends pitched in too, wishing her a happy birthday and presenting the money they'd earned from their own lemonade stands.

Georgia Courtney, left, and sister Jersey were inspired by their friend Nevaeh. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Georgia and Jersey Courtney spent two days doling out cold drinks, raising over $2,000.

"We were really good friends," Georgia said. "She was kind, she was a caring person, she loved to make people smile."

The girls weren't the only ones running their own fundraising campaign for the charity.

Karen Power joined about 300 motorcyclists in a ride for Neveah. The bikers raised about $2,800 for her charity. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Over 300 motorcycles, most decked out in yellow and purple ribbon, kicked off the event with a group ride.

"[Neveah] started her own little lemonade stand to help families struggling with cancer like she was," said biker Karen Power, explaining that the community chose to support the event in memory of her generous spirit.

"She's looking down, happy as a lark that we all came forward for her."

Yellow and purple dominated the Paradise Ice Sports Complex. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

The motorcade raised $2,800 in donations, she said.

"The biker community has a heart as big as gold as far as I'm concerned."

Denine said gestures like those made her daughter's birthday a little easier to bear.

"It's been a very emotional day. Lots of ups and downs," she said. "But all the support that we see around us — I mean, it's very overwhelming."

