Anti-Semitic graffiti shocks Jewish residents in downtown St. John's

Joy Hecht was out for a weekend stroll on Carter's Hill Place, a residential area near George Street in St. John's, when her friend pointed at the newest addition to the neighbourhood decor.

The number "88" had been scrawled numerous times on a wall known as a graffiti-art hotspot.

"The art there is normally very good and this was just scribbles," Hecht said.

"I was taken aback. You know, there are so few Jews in this town. It seemed bizarre."

"88" is a white supremacist symbol that means "HH" for "heil Hitler." H is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed that the incident is under investigation. A spokesperson said racially-motivated crimes, including graffiti, are relatively uncommon in St. John's.

Placement seemed 'random'

An ethnic Jew originally from New York, Hecht said she doesn't often encounter anti-Semitism.

"It was just random. It's not like they put it on the synagogue, the only thing that's visibly Jewish," she said

"I didn't even know that 88 was a neo-Nazi symbol."

But once her friend explained the significance of the number, she brought it to the attention of her friends at the Jewish Community Havura — after their weekend party, so as not to spoil the mood.

Hecht notified the city, and Coun. Maggie Burton's office sent workers to cover the markings the next day.

"It's a form of intolerance and, rightfully so, people were pretty sensitive to it," Burton said.

"This is just unacceptable and we want to send that message."

Workers chose to leave the non-offensive markings intact.

The city responded swiftly, and workers made the call to leave the rest of the graffiti intact — a decision that Hecht thinks sends a strong message. (Submitted by Joy Hecht)

Hecht was "impressed" at the speed of the response and said she was glad the wall remained colourful after the workers wrapped up.

"Having it get painted over — without painting over the graffiti art, which I think was really well done — makes it even better," she said.

"It makes it completely clear to whoever put it there: We know what this is, it is not staying."

