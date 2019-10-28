Cop describes chaotic scene as trial opens for driver accused of killing Cow Head teen

Neila Blanchard, seen here in Corner Brook Supreme Court on Monday, is charged in the death of Justin Simon Hynes. (Troy Turner/CBC)

The trial for the woman accused of killing a teen after striking him with her car as he walked to school started in Corner Brook Monday, as a police officer described what he saw when he arrived.

Neila Blanchard, of Parsons Pond, is charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Justin Simon Hynes, 17, was walking to school in Cow Head when he was struck and killed on Sept. 11, 2017.

RCMP Const. James Barter told Justice Valerie Marshall that when arrived on scene, the boy's blood could be seen on the road, along with his sneakers.

The teen's school work was scattered around the area, Barter said, and a notebook was sitting on the windshield of the vehicle that Blanchard was allegedly driving — a burgundy Honda CRV.

Barter also told the court tire marks on the pavement could be seen leading to the vehicle.

The case is being heard in Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador.

'He was loved by so many people'

Hynes was just starting his final year at Long Range Academy when he was fatally struck around 8:30 a.m. on Main Street, near the intersection with Veterans Road.

Hynes's death left many in the community on the Northern Peninsula in mourning.

Justin Hynes was killed in September 2017 while walking to school. (Submitted by Alyssa Reid)

"I can't believe he's not going to be here on our big day," Mitch Brown said at the time of Hynes's death.

Brown had known Hynes since they were little, at the time. Brown had been looking forward to graduation day with Hynes.

"He was loved by so many people. He touched many hearts."

The trial is expected to conclude Nov. 5.