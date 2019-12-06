Driver acquitted of killing Cow Head teen by hitting him with vehicle

The woman accused of killing a teen as he walked to school by hitting him with her car has been acquitted.

Neila Blanchard of Parsons Pond had been charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Justin Simon Hynes, 17, was walking to school in Cow Head when he was struck and killed on Sept. 11, 2017.

The case was being heard in Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in Corner Brook.

