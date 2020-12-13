St. John's thrift store recovering from pre-holiday break-in

Neighbourhood, a thrift shop operated by Choices for Youth in St. John's, was broken into on Wednesday. (Neighbourhood/Facebook)

A St. John's thrift store operated by Choices for Youth is recovering after a break-in resulted in hundreds of dollars in lost cash and equipment.

Choices For Youth Retail and Production Manager Mari-Lynn Taylor said she got the call on Wednesday, when a youth trainee and his mother arrived at the store on Pearson Street, called Neighbourhood, to a broken glass door.

She said the storefront was untouched, with the business's safe damaged and cash box stolen. Several laptops and cell phones were also taken.

"I would have been so, so sad had the whole store just been flipped upside down," Taylor told The St. John's Morning Show Friday.

"Luckily, the store was still standing."

Taylor said the break-in serves as a hurt to morale before the holidays, especially for young people who work at the store.

Choices for Youth Retail & Production Manager Mari-Lynn Taylor said the break-in hurt morale, but she hopes to recover now that the store has reopened. (Mari-Lynn Taylor)

"There is a sense of pride and ownership that we have among our youth trainees. It's something like you've never seen," she said. "To have such an unexpected blow right before the holidays in what is already our slowest month, it's a morale buster for sure."

The store has since reopened, with Neighbourhood's 12 Days of Thriftmas continuing. Taylor said the initiative is multi-faceted, helping to push sales in a usually slow month and feed into the mandate of helping those in need.

"It's going to be extra important," she said. "If you look at Choices for Youth, and again some of the folks we work with, a lot of these people have already had bad connections with the holidays. Trust and things like that."

"For us financially, not going to lie, it does set us back a bit. But honestly for me as the manager, I just want to see those young people have their faith in humanity restored a little bit," she added.

"So we go into the January uplifted instead of sad and worried."